Michael Bay's Pandemic Movie 'Songbird' Will Skip Theaters, Debut on PVOD in December

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
You’ll get to see the upcoming pandemic thriller Songbird a lot sooner than expected! The movie, which was produced by Michael Bay, was the first film to shoot in Los Angeles entirely during the pandemic. It will skip a theatrical release and be released on premium video on-demand (PVOD) on December 11. Songbird will be [...]
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: BEDROOM STORY movie - Annie Cavalero, Michael Marc Friedman, Gregory Hoyt

BEDROOM STORY movie - Annie Cavalero, Michael Marc Friedman, Gregory Hoyt 01:05

 BEDROOM STORY movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After the disappointing debut of her novel, a woman engages in escapist behavior, creating trouble in her marriage. A relatable exploration of our obsessions: the pursuit of success, happiness, social media, nostalgia, monogamy, and the meaning of...

