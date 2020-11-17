Global  
 

Middle Class Melodies' trailer crosses 10 million views in less than a week, Anand thanks fans

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Video recently released the trailer of its much awaited upcoming film, Middle Class Melodies and in less than a week, it has crossed 10 million views (1 crore) already and they continue to increase as the fans are definitely excited for the film. Starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma in the leads the film is...
