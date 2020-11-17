Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scooter Braun Has Sold Taylor Swift's Masters

Clash Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Scooter Braun Has Sold Taylor Swift's MastersIn a deal worth more than $300 million...

*Scooter Braun* has sold *Taylor Swift's* masters for more than $300 million, it is being reported.

Taylor Swift's initial recording contract with Big Machine included a clause which took away the rights to her first six albums, something she now contests.

Scooter Braun swooped to *purchase the rights last year*, prompting a furious response from the multi award-winning songwriter.

Now it seems the music mogul has sold on the rights. According to *Variety*, Scooter closed a deal worth in excess of $300 million with a finance firm on Wall Street for the masters.

Taylor Swift is free to re-record her albums - if she does this, the new recordings could become de facto editions of the material, scooping all streaming and sync monies.

In a statement, however, the singer described her pain at the continuing saga, and alleged that Scooter Braun's had attempted to make her sign an NDA.

Find the statement in full below.



Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters 00:33

 Hours after Variety first reported that Taylor Swift's Big Machine Records masters of her first six albums were sold by Scooter Braun to a private equity group for $300 million, Swift is telling her side of the story. In a letter she posted on social media, Swift said her team had attempted to enter...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back [Video]

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back

Swift has been embroiled in a very public feud with her former record label boss, Scott Borchetta.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift get her masters back: 'I'm going to personally see to it' [Video]

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift get her masters back: 'I'm going to personally see to it'

Kanye West has vowed to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back after her very public feud with Scooter Braun.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Scooter Braun reportedly sells Taylor Swift’s masters for over $300M, star responds

 Braun purchased the music label which held Swift's masters in June 2019 for $300 million.
FOXNews.com

Taylor Swift Pens Letter To Fans Following Master Recordings Sale: “Scooter Braun Will Continue To Profit”

 Taylor Swift responded to Scooter Braun’s sale of her master records on Monday with a lengthy letter to fans explaining the state of her...
Upworthy Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizJust Jared JrUSATODAY.comSky NewsE! Online

Scooter Braun Reportedly Sells Taylor Swift's Master Recordings

 Taylor Swift‘s master recordings of her music have reportedly found another new home. It was reported on Monday (November 16) that Scooter Braun‘s Ithaca...
Just Jared Jr