City Girls’ JT Claims Lil Uzi Vert Low-Key Stole Her Clothes Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Florida rapper JT is either capping or spilling major tea – possibly both. The hip-hop star has come forward to call out rumored former boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert for allegedly taking one of her favorite pieces of clothing. JT Claims Lil Uzi Vert Stole Her Gear The Sunshine State native went to her social media […] Florida rapper JT is either capping or spilling major tea – possibly both. The hip-hop star has come forward to call out rumored former boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert for allegedly taking one of her favorite pieces of clothing. JT Claims Lil Uzi Vert Stole Her Gear The Sunshine State native went to her social media […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lil Wayne Releases 33 Track Version Of "Tha Carter V"



Lil Wayne has dropped a 33-track deluxe edition of "Tha Carter V." CNN reports that the album features appearances by 2 Chainz, Post Malone, Gucci Mane, and Raekwon. The new album comes two years after.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published on September 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources Lil Uzi Vert + City Girls’ JT Are Getting At Each Other Again Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls’ JT has social media going nuts. The former pals and rumored lovers have sent out some pretty direct shots at...

SOHH 1 week ago





