Dan Levy Makes His Debut in People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 Issue!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Dan Levy is sexy! The 37-year-old Schitt’s Creek star makes his first-ever debut in People‘s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue for 2020. “This form of sexy is a niche market,” he said of the honor, as well as the accompanying photo shoot, which features him doing tasks like taking out the garbage. In the interview, [...]
