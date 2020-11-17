Dan Levy Makes His Debut in People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 Issue! Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dan Levy is sexy! The 37-year-old Schitt’s Creek star makes his first-ever debut in People‘s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue for 2020. “This form of sexy is a niche market,” he said of the honor, as well as the accompanying photo shoot, which features him doing tasks like taking out the garbage. In the interview, [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

