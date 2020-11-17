George Clooney Reveals Why He Gave $1 Million Cash to 14 of His Friends in 2013
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
George Clooney is finally confirming that story that his friend Rande Gerber told years ago where years ago, he gifted 14 of his friends one million dollars in cash placed in suitcases. “Amal and I had just met, but we weren’t dating at all,” he told GQ. “I was a single guy. All of us [...]
