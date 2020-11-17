New Study Suggests Mouthwash Can Kill Coronavirus in 30 Seconds

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans are struggling to gain control over their sleep habits in 2020



2020 has been the worst year ever for Americans' sleep, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about their sleeping habits over the tumultuous year and how they hope to improve it.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 hours ago Governors across the nation considering new limits and mandates



Governors across the nation are considering curfews, new limits to indoor gatherings, and mask mandates to crackdown on the virus. ABC's Kenneth Moton has the latest. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 3 hours ago Study says face masks do not effect lungs during exercise



A new study that came out says that wearing mask wont effect your workout. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:25 Published 6 hours ago