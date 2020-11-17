Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Study Suggests Mouthwash Can Kill Coronavirus in 30 Seconds

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
There might be another way to combat the spread the coronavirus, based on a new study making headlines on Tuesday (November 17). Mouthwash can kill the virus within 30 seconds of exposure in a lab, according to scientists at Cardiff University, via BBC. According to the study, mouthwashes containing at least 0.07% cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) [...]
