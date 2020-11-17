Global  
 

Chloe Moretz Stars In 'Tom & Jerry' Movie Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Chloe Moretz is starring in the upcoming new Tom & Jerry movie! The flick is a mix of live action and the classic animation, where Tom and Jerry’s new adventure forces them to work together to save the day. Here’s a synopsis: One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves [...]
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Tom and Jerry with Chloë Grace Moretz - Official Trailer

Tom and Jerry with Chloë Grace Moretz - Official Trailer 02:24

 Check out the official trailer for the live-action comedy movie Tom and Jerry, directed by Tim Story. It stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong. Tom and Jerry Release Date: March 5, 2021 After you watch Tom and Jerry let us know your review. Be the...

