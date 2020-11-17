Lil Wayne Faces 10 Years In Prison Over Federal Gun Charges
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne has some serious heat on his head. The hip-hop star has reportedly landed a federal weapons charge and faces a decade in prison if convicted. Lil Wayne Faces 10 Years According to reports, a December 2019 incident where feds searched his plane at a Florida airport could ultimately get him behind […]
