You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will Trump Pardon Himself?



President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden. Eventually, Trump will have to accept defeat and concede the race. CNN reports that Trump could use his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published 6 days ago Trump's First Formal Public Appearance Since Losing Election



President Trump has made his first formal public appearance since losing the election. He marked Veterans Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The president has not spoken.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:21 Published 1 week ago If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast



If Joe Biden is elected president, outgoing President Donald Trump is likely to have more days in court than he ever dreamed possible. Lacking his current presidential protections, Trump will face.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on October 17, 2020