50 Cent Believes Mike Tyson’s Going To Kill Roy Jones Jr. In The Ring
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () New York rapper 50 Cent doesn’t think Roy Jones Jr. stands a chance. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to predict a beatdown at the hands of Mike Tyson as they prepare for boxing comebacks. 50 Cent Predicts Mike Tyson Victory Fifty went to his Instagram page to put big respect on Iron Mike’s name. […]
Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike..
