50 Cent Believes Mike Tyson’s Going To Kill Roy Jones Jr. In The Ring

SOHH Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
50 Cent Believes Mike Tyson’s Going To Kill Roy Jones Jr. In The RingNew York rapper 50 Cent doesn’t think Roy Jones Jr. stands a chance. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to predict a beatdown at the hands of Mike Tyson as they prepare for boxing comebacks. 50 Cent Predicts Mike Tyson Victory Fifty went to his Instagram page to put big respect on Iron Mike’s name. […]
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Mike Tyson returns to the ring

Mike Tyson returns to the ring 00:18

 Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior.

