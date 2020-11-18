Zoe Saldana & Jennifer Garner Add More Star Power to 'The Adam Project' Movie with Ryan Reynolds

Global  
 

Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner are officially joining The Adam Project. According to Variety, the two stars will join Ryan Reynolds in the pic, which is described as an action-adventure for Netflix. The Adam Project will reportedly follows a pilot played by Ryan, who uses rudimentary time travel technology to reunite with a younger version [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Ryan Reynolds: I love being a 'girl dad'

Ryan Reynolds: I love being a 'girl dad' 01:20

 Movie star Ryan Reynolds has admitted he loves being a "girl dad".

