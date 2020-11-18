Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan: Art can be a bridge between countries
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () A fortnight into its release, Pakistani star Bilal Abbas Khan is basking in the success of Ek Jhoothi Love Story. In presenting the romantic track of lead characters Sohail and Salma, the ZEE5 original series focuses on the culture of arranged marriages in the neighbouring country. "The best part is that people have watched it at...
Pakistani opposition leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar held massive rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government on..
Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur was snapped at Pali Hill area in Mumbai's Bandra on October 04. She was seen in all black gym attire with high ponytail and paired it with white shoes. Nimrat will be next..
The European Foundation for South Asian Studies, a think-tank based in Amsterdam has exposed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists in its territory during the ongoing 45th Session of the UN Human Rights..