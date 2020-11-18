Trump Praises ‘Courage’ of Michigan GOP Officials Who Initially Refused to Certify Biden Win

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Campaign Files New Lawsuit Contesting Michigan Election Results



Skyler Henry reports on latest moves by the Trump Administration to contest election results (11-11-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:09 Published 6 days ago Michigan Secretary of State Says Vote Counting Process Was Transparent & Secure



Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Michigan as he was able to flip to the once red-leaning state, but President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit, questioning the validity.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:56 Published 1 week ago Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges



Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan, Are Dismissed by Judges. On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign. The Associated Press called the race in.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago