Trump Praises ‘Courage’ of Michigan GOP Officials Who Initially Refused to Certify Biden Win
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* took to Twitter Tuesday night to praise the Michigan Republican officials in Wayne County who refused to certify *Joe Biden's* victory.
