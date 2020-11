Video Credit: ANI - Published 3 days ago From Aamir Khan to Nushrratt, check out who all glittered at streets of Mumbai 01:50 Superstar Aamir Khan was clicked with his daughter Ira Khan at Juhu PVR. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha snapped in Andheri. With girl-next-door look, Nushrratt looked beautiful while posing for the camera. Actor Kunal Kemmu was seen outside Excel Entertainment office. With mask on, Kunal's casual look was...