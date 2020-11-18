Shawn Mendes Packs Up His Ride Before Hitting the Road

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Shawn Mendes is on the move! The 22-year-old “In My Blood” singer was seen loading up a few bags into his ride before heading out on Tuesday afternoon (November 17) in Miami, Fla. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes Shawn kept things super casual in a white T-shirt and black pants before [...]