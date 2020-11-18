Lori Loughlin Was 'Weepy' on First Day in Prison, Source Says
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Lori Loughlin is adjusting to her life behind bars. The 56-year-old actress reported to the FCI-Dublin prison in northern California on October 30 to serve a two-month sentence for her role in last year’s college admissions scandal. Now almost three weeks into her sentence, a source close to Lori reveals how the actress is holding [...]
Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli reported to prison Thursday to begin his 5-month sentence. Giannulli, the husband of actress Lori Loughlin, will serve his time at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc. Giannulli and Loughlin were convicted for their involvement in a college admissions scandal....