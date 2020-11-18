Global  
 

Lori Loughlin Was 'Weepy' on First Day in Prison, Source Says

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Lori Loughlin is adjusting to her life behind bars. The 56-year-old actress reported to the FCI-Dublin prison in northern California on October 30 to serve a two-month sentence for her role in last year’s college admissions scandal. Now almost three weeks into her sentence, a source close to Lori reveals how the actress is holding [...]
 Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli reported to prison Thursday to begin his 5-month sentence. Giannulli, the husband of actress Lori Loughlin, will serve his time at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc. Giannulli and Loughlin were convicted for their involvement in a college admissions scandal....

Actress Lori Loughlin could be released in time for Christmas.

Actress Lori Loughlin has started her sentence for her role in the College Admissions Scandal. ABC's Kaylee Hartung has more in today's GMA First Look.

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

 Lori Loughlin reportedly had a difficult time in prison on her first night before quickly pulling herself together without further incident. 
 'She has not had any specific problems'
