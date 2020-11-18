Internet Roasts Lil Wayne W/ Hilarious Kamala Harris + Donald Trump Memes Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The Internet is coming after Lil Wayne. The hip-hop heavyweight has become a prime target for social media following reports about the feds hitting him with a weapons charge. The Internet Trolls Lil Wayne Social media has erupted at Weezy F. Baby’s expense. Jokes ranged from vice president-elect Kamala Harris being big happy to make […] The Internet is coming after Lil Wayne. The hip-hop heavyweight has become a prime target for social media following reports about the feds hitting him with a weapons charge. The Internet Trolls Lil Wayne Social media has erupted at Weezy F. Baby’s expense. Jokes ranged from vice president-elect Kamala Harris being big happy to make […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Senate blocks confirmation of Trump Fed pick



The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's controversial nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board, though a White House spokesman expressed confidence she would.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15 Published 3 hours ago Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Gun Charge In Miami



Authorities said they found the weapon when they searched the jet on December 23rd at Opa-locka Executive Airport. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:24 Published 5 hours ago Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida



Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge. . The charge is one count of.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 5 hours ago

