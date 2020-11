You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wayne County judge accused of misconduct connected to child abuse case



A Wayne County circuit court judge is facing several judicial misconduct charges after a complaint was filed against her. Judge Tracy Green is facing several charges for allegedly covering up evidence.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:41 Published 1 week ago DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge



A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government request to drop Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said the president falsely denied raping her in a Manhattan.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18 Published 3 weeks ago Danny Masterson r*pe trial will go ahead



Danny Masterson will stand trial on r*pe charges after a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge rejected his lawyers' request to dismiss the case. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on October 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Angelina Jolie Loses Bid to Remove Judge from Brad Pitt Divorce Case Angelina Jolie was trying to get the judge from her divorce case removed due to his alleged business relationship with ex-husband Brad Pittβ€˜s attorneys, but...

Just Jared 1 day ago