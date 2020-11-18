Global  
 

Zack Snyder breaks down Justice League trailer in black and white

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020
To mark the third anniversary of superhero film 'Justice League', filmmaker Zack Snyder on Tuesday unveiled a new black and white trailer for his cut of the much-loved action-thriller movie. The movie will appear in four, one-hour episodes on HBO Max next year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder's Justice League...
0
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Zack Snyder Teases 'Justice League' With New Black and White Trailer | THR News

Zack Snyder Teases 'Justice League' With New Black and White Trailer | THR News 01:23

 Filmmaker Zack Snyder has unveiled a new black and white trailer for his cut of 'Justice League', which will appear in four, one-hour episodes on HBO Max next year.

