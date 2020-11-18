Zack Snyder breaks down Justice League trailer in black and white
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () To mark the third anniversary of superhero film 'Justice League', filmmaker Zack Snyder on Tuesday unveiled a new black and white trailer for his cut of the much-loved action-thriller movie. The movie will appear in four, one-hour episodes on HBO Max next year.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder's Justice League...
Conan O'Brien announces he's ending his nightly TBS show in 2021 after 10 seasons, Zack Snyder unveils the black and white trailer for his upcoming 'Justice League' and Terence Winter exits HBO Max's..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:08Published