Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles the Dog Sitter? The Crown's Emma Corrin Reveals Her Unlikely Connection to the Star

E! Online Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
One fifth of One Direction. Solo artist. Bonafide movie star. Vogue cover model. And now, celebrity dog sitter? It seems that "Golden" boy Harry Styles has mastered a new skill...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry Styles is the first-ever solo male 'Vogue' cover star

Harry Styles is the first-ever solo male 'Vogue' cover star 01:05

 Styles' accomplishment can be seen on the cover of the magazine's December 2020 issue.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star [Video]

Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star

Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star. Styles' accomplishment can be seen on the cover of the magazine's December 2020 issue. In the issue, the 26-year-old singer talks..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published
'The Crown' star and creator impressed with Princess Diana actress' talents [Video]

'The Crown' star and creator impressed with Princess Diana actress' talents

'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor and creator Peter Morgan have heaped praise on Emma Corrin, the young actress picked to play Princess Diana in the new season, insisting she is stunning as the late..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Is Meghan Markle Repeating Princess Diana’s History? [Video]

Is Meghan Markle Repeating Princess Diana’s History?

Emma Corrin is playing Princess Diana in The Crown, and discussed the similarities of her character with Meghan Markle. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published