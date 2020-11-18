Global  
 

Harry Styles Once Dog Sat For 'The Crown's Emma Corrin

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Emma Corrin once had a very famous person dog sit for her! During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday (November 17), the 24-year-old actress confirmed to host Jimmy Fallon that Harry Styles once took care of her dog while she had a business dinner to attend. “Yea, sort of,” Emma confirmed when Jimmy [...]
 Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.

