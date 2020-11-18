Global  
 

Flary and airy! Amitabh Bachchan's style game is on-point in this photo

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan used the festive break to go through an old photo album and shared a snapshot to poke fun at himself. "When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers... but sleeves as well."


Fans played the guessing...
