Flary and airy! Amitabh Bachchan's style game is on-point in this photo Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amitabh Bachchan used the festive break to go through an old photo album and shared a snapshot to poke fun at himself. "When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers... but sleeves as well."





View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)







Fans played the guessing... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to fans



Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing a video on Twitter, the former India cricketer wished for everybody's happiness. Dev, who underwent.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08 Published 6 days ago

