Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Cruise Masks Up Filming 'Mission Impossible' on the Grand Canal in Venice

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Tom Cruise is spending another long day on set of the new Mission Impossible! The 58-year-old actor waved to fans while aboard a boat on Tuesday afternoon (November 17) in Venice, Italy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Cruise Tom stayed safe in a black face mask while taking a break in between [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Simon Pegg is terrified watching Tom Cruise carry out stunts. [Video]

Simon Pegg is terrified watching Tom Cruise carry out stunts.

Simon Pegg is terrified watching Tom Cruise carry out stunts.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:48Published
Top 10 Secrets About How Mission Impossible Stunts Were Filmed [Video]

Top 10 Secrets About How Mission Impossible Stunts Were Filmed

How'd they do that? For this list, we’re looking at the incredible true stories behind the franchise’s best action scenes.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:07Published
Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer dubbed Honorary Naval Aviators by U.S.Navy [Video]

Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer dubbed Honorary Naval Aviators by U.S.Navy

Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have been named Honorary Naval Aviators for their movie fighter flights in Top Gun.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Tom Cruise Films Late-Night Scene for 'Mission Impossible' on Venice Canals

 Tom Cruise is spending another late night on set of the upcoming Mission Impossible! The 58-year-old actor was spotted on top of a boat that was floating in the...
Just Jared