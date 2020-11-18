Tom Cruise Masks Up Filming 'Mission Impossible' on the Grand Canal in Venice
Tom Cruise is spending another long day on set of the new Mission Impossible! The 58-year-old actor waved to fans while aboard a boat on Tuesday afternoon (November 17) in Venice, Italy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Cruise Tom stayed safe in a black face mask while taking a break in between [...]
