Tristan Thompson Celebrates Khloe Kardashian's People's Choice Award Win With Sweet Gift

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The Cleveland Cavaliers player shows how proud he is of his baby mama by sending her a massive bouquet of flowers after she was named reality TV star of the year at the November 15 event.
