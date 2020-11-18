Tion Wayne vs Headie One: The Fall Out Continues Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Following their on-board confrontation...



The fall out continues following *Tion Wayne* and *Headie One's* on-board scuffle.



The pair were on a flight back from Dubai, when barbed comments turned into something physical.



Footage was captured by those on board, with security intervening quickly to stop the confrontation from escalating.



*Quickly going viral*, in truth it was little more than a minor incident, the sort of flare up you would see on a five-a-side football pitch every Monday night - that being said, foolish and irresponsible from all parties to do it on a plane...



Headie One was quick to comment:







Little altercation with some ‘gangsters’ coming for a fight with there phones out. Clearly some clout chasing. I’m good, I’m free, a hair on my head hasn’t been touched, I’m having dinner steady



— One (@HeadieOne) November 17, 2020



Tion Wayne responded:







Man called me a clout chaser I been airing these guys they be saying my name in their songs every second even the ones I don't know I'm out



— T WAYNE 9 (@TIONWAYNE) November 17, 2020



Morrison appeared in the viral footage, and later clarified his role:







Nah how as me stopping the mandem making a bad situation worse turned me into a meme you lot are nuts



— MORRISSON (@MRMORRISSON) November 17, 2020



