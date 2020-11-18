The North Face, Veja And New Heat From Nike SB Now Online Via Working Class Heroes Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Available now via their website...



We are back online perusing our favourite items from the Working Class Heroes web-store.



This week we are dipping into some key drops from The North Face, Veja, and Nike SB.



Kit yourself out for the season ahead.



- - -



*North Face Himalayan Down Parka - £320*



*

*



A technical parka from The North Face's vast collection of heritage silhouettes, designed for mountaineeriing and all weather conditions.



It's made from a shall of 100% nylon with a ripstop construction and durable plain weave overlays to the yoke and sleeves. Laced with DWR (durable water repellent) treatment and WindWall technology for further. weatherproofing. Insulated with 550-fill-power of RDS (Responsible Down Standard) down which is lightweight, breathable but proper warm on a wet day.



This colourway is banging, reminiscent of 90's Wu Wear this is a must grab, available *here*.



- - -



*The North Face Sierra Down Jacket - £270*



*

*



Another warm winter jacket from The North Face. Featuring the same weather-resistant shell of WindWall polyester with a ripstop outer and a smooth plain weave lining.



It's treated with a non-PFC DWR repellent finish for protection from the wildest of windy days. Packed with 600-fill-power insulation of recycled down from the Textile Exchange.



This camo colourway is a great look for the season, available here.



- - -



*The North Face Sierra Down Corduroy Parka - £350*



A proper warm, old school winter mountaineering jacket from The North Face, modelled on a silhouette from the '60s, made from a 100% BCI cotton corduroy shell with a comfortable and smooth plain weave lining .



It's insulated with 600-fill-power of the Textile Exchange's Global Recycled Standard filling, providing some more sustainable warmth. The jacket has a two-way full-zip front with a snap-up stormflap and snap-up/elasticated cuffs. The removable hood has a drawstring and the hem has a drawcord, and it has Velcro patch pockets, side-entry handwarmer pockets and elasticated pouches to the inside.



Available *here*.



- - -



*Veja V-10 Leather Shoes - £115*



*

*



A pair of ecological trainers from Parisian footwear company Veja, made from a blend of tanned leather and suede with a panelled upper and perforated toe, with a comfortable jersey lining made from recycled polyester and organic cotton.



The shoe has a shock-absorbent rubber insole with an outsole made from a tough and durable wild rubber (24% Amazonian) with a grippy herringbone tread. Branding is simple with rubber V logos to the sides, an embossed logo to the tongue and printed script to the heel.



Available *here*.



- - -



*Nike SB Blazer Mid Premium Shoes *- *£79.95*



*

*



A pair of Nike SB's iconic Blazer Mid Premium sneakers, made from a full-grain leather upper which is super durable, and lined with a padded mesh textile for added comfort.



The upper sits on a vulcanised rubber outsole with a textured trim and a grippy herringbone tread. On the inside they have a Zoom Air heel unit and PU insole for shock-absorption and board feel.



They have an embroidered script to the corduroy-panel heel, and special edition plastic swooshes to the sides.



Available *here*.



- - -

Available now via their website...We are back online perusing our favourite items from the Working Class Heroes web-store.This week we are dipping into some key drops from The North Face, Veja, and Nike SB.Kit yourself out for the season ahead.- - -*North Face Himalayan Down Parka - £320*A technical parka from The North Face's vast collection of heritage silhouettes, designed for mountaineeriing and all weather conditions.It's made from a shall of 100% nylon with a ripstop construction and durable plain weave overlays to the yoke and sleeves. Laced with DWR (durable water repellent) treatment and WindWall technology for further. weatherproofing. Insulated with 550-fill-power of RDS (Responsible Down Standard) down which is lightweight, breathable but proper warm on a wet day.This colourway is banging, reminiscent of 90's Wu Wear this is a must grab, available *here*.- - -*The North Face Sierra Down Jacket - £270*Another warm winter jacket from The North Face. Featuring the same weather-resistant shell of WindWall polyester with a ripstop outer and a smooth plain weave lining.It's treated with a non-PFC DWR repellent finish for protection from the wildest of windy days. Packed with 600-fill-power insulation of recycled down from the Textile Exchange.This camo colourway is a great look for the season, available here.- - -*The North Face Sierra Down Corduroy Parka - £350*A proper warm, old school winter mountaineering jacket from The North Face, modelled on a silhouette from the '60s, made from a 100% BCI cotton corduroy shell with a comfortable and smooth plain weave lining .It's insulated with 600-fill-power of the Textile Exchange's Global Recycled Standard filling, providing some more sustainable warmth. The jacket has a two-way full-zip front with a snap-up stormflap and snap-up/elasticated cuffs. The removable hood has a drawstring and the hem has a drawcord, and it has Velcro patch pockets, side-entry handwarmer pockets and elasticated pouches to the inside.Available *here*.- - -*Veja V-10 Leather Shoes - £115*A pair of ecological trainers from Parisian footwear company Veja, made from a blend of tanned leather and suede with a panelled upper and perforated toe, with a comfortable jersey lining made from recycled polyester and organic cotton.The shoe has a shock-absorbent rubber insole with an outsole made from a tough and durable wild rubber (24% Amazonian) with a grippy herringbone tread. Branding is simple with rubber V logos to the sides, an embossed logo to the tongue and printed script to the heel.Available *here*.- - -*Nike SB Blazer Mid Premium Shoes *- *£79.95*A pair of Nike SB's iconic Blazer Mid Premium sneakers, made from a full-grain leather upper which is super durable, and lined with a padded mesh textile for added comfort.The upper sits on a vulcanised rubber outsole with a textured trim and a grippy herringbone tread. On the inside they have a Zoom Air heel unit and PU insole for shock-absorption and board feel.They have an embroidered script to the corduroy-panel heel, and special edition plastic swooshes to the sides.Available *here*.- - - 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

