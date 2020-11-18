The North Face, Veja And New Heat From Nike SB Now Online Via Working Class Heroes
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Available now via their website...
We are back online perusing our favourite items from the Working Class Heroes web-store.
This week we are dipping into some key drops from The North Face, Veja, and Nike SB.
Kit yourself out for the season ahead.
- - -
*North Face Himalayan Down Parka - £320*
A technical parka from The North Face's vast collection of heritage silhouettes, designed for mountaineeriing and all weather conditions.
It's made from a shall of 100% nylon with a ripstop construction and durable plain weave overlays to the yoke and sleeves. Laced with DWR (durable water repellent) treatment and WindWall technology for further. weatherproofing. Insulated with 550-fill-power of RDS (Responsible Down Standard) down which is lightweight, breathable but proper warm on a wet day.
This colourway is banging, reminiscent of 90's Wu Wear this is a must grab, available *here*.
- - -
*The North Face Sierra Down Jacket - £270*
Another warm winter jacket from The North Face. Featuring the same weather-resistant shell of WindWall polyester with a ripstop outer and a smooth plain weave lining.
It's treated with a non-PFC DWR repellent finish for protection from the wildest of windy days. Packed with 600-fill-power insulation of recycled down from the Textile Exchange.
This camo colourway is a great look for the season, available here.
- - -
*The North Face Sierra Down Corduroy Parka - £350*
A proper warm, old school winter mountaineering jacket from The North Face, modelled on a silhouette from the '60s, made from a 100% BCI cotton corduroy shell with a comfortable and smooth plain weave lining .
It's insulated with 600-fill-power of the Textile Exchange's Global Recycled Standard filling, providing some more sustainable warmth. The jacket has a two-way full-zip front with a snap-up stormflap and snap-up/elasticated cuffs. The removable hood has a drawstring and the hem has a drawcord, and it has Velcro patch pockets, side-entry handwarmer pockets and elasticated pouches to the inside.
Available *here*.
- - -
*Veja V-10 Leather Shoes - £115*
A pair of ecological trainers from Parisian footwear company Veja, made from a blend of tanned leather and suede with a panelled upper and perforated toe, with a comfortable jersey lining made from recycled polyester and organic cotton.
The shoe has a shock-absorbent rubber insole with an outsole made from a tough and durable wild rubber (24% Amazonian) with a grippy herringbone tread. Branding is simple with rubber V logos to the sides, an embossed logo to the tongue and printed script to the heel.
Available *here*.
- - -
*Nike SB Blazer Mid Premium Shoes *- *£79.95*
A pair of Nike SB's iconic Blazer Mid Premium sneakers, made from a full-grain leather upper which is super durable, and lined with a padded mesh textile for added comfort.
The upper sits on a vulcanised rubber outsole with a textured trim and a grippy herringbone tread. On the inside they have a Zoom Air heel unit and PU insole for shock-absorption and board feel.
They have an embroidered script to the corduroy-panel heel, and special edition plastic swooshes to the sides.
Available *here*.
- - -
- - -
