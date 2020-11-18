Track Of The Day 18/11 - Zanillya Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

'Sacrifices'



Amsterdam riser *Zanillya* draws on the full scope of club flavours.



An artist who grew up around hip-hop culture, she draws the potency of afrobeats and dancehall into her orbit.



Reflecting the diversity of Amsterdam's music underground, Zanillya's new EP 'Choose Life' bursts with colour and vitality.



New single 'Sacrifices' leads the way, and it's a bold, vivacious piece of music, with Zanillya flexing over that impeccable production.



Bubbling afrobeats rhythms are matched to bashment elements, with the Amsterdam force given space to do her own thing.



Catchy and difficult to shrug off, 'Sacrifices' "is about trust issues and betrayal stemming from the internal and external world," she explains.



"It's essence is about facing and choosing yourself despite the negative self talk and outside voices. When stepping into your destiny one must make a bunch of sacrifices and even though those are hard, with this song I was expressing my pain as well as my faith. It gives me the strength to keep going and hope it does the same for others."



Tune in now.



ZANILLYA · Sacrifices



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

'Sacrifices'Amsterdam riser *Zanillya* draws on the full scope of club flavours.An artist who grew up around hip-hop culture, she draws the potency of afrobeats and dancehall into her orbit.Reflecting the diversity of Amsterdam's music underground, Zanillya's new EP 'Choose Life' bursts with colour and vitality.New single 'Sacrifices' leads the way, and it's a bold, vivacious piece of music, with Zanillya flexing over that impeccable production.Bubbling afrobeats rhythms are matched to bashment elements, with the Amsterdam force given space to do her own thing.Catchy and difficult to shrug off, 'Sacrifices' "is about trust issues and betrayal stemming from the internal and external world," she explains."It's essence is about facing and choosing yourself despite the negative self talk and outside voices. When stepping into your destiny one must make a bunch of sacrifices and even though those are hard, with this song I was expressing my pain as well as my faith. It gives me the strength to keep going and hope it does the same for others."Tune in now.ZANILLYA · SacrificesJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cuomo Destroys His Own COVID Legacy



Early in the pandemic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo emerged a hero. He was seen as steady and intelligent, keeping calm as the rest of the country spun into panic-mode. His state's numbers drastically.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago Philadelphia Police Asking For Public's Help To Track Down Missing 14-Year-Old Boy



Jomar Lewis was last seen on Nov. 10 on the 4900 block of North D Street. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:15 Published 4 days ago Will jobs ever be the same after 2020?



According to new research, 42% of Americans have had a 'career lightbulb' moment during COVID-19.And more than half (54%) of survey respondents have strongly considered changing their careers in the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago

