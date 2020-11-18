"Don't Tell a Soul" - cast: Fionn Whitehead, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rainn Wilson, Mena Suvari, Abigail Esmena Froehle, Richard Fike, Kate Duncan, Graham Lutes, McKenna Christine Poe
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () *Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* "Don't Tell A Soul" follows two young thieving brothers (Fionn Whitehead, Jack Dylan Grazer), with a cancer-stricken mother at home ...
Don't Tell A Soul Movie trailer (2021) - Plot synopsis: Two thieving teenage brothers, stealing money to help their sick mom, match wits with a troubled security guard stuck at the bottom of a forgotten well.
directed by Alex McAulay
starring Jack Dylan Grazer, Fionn Whitehead, Rainn Wilson,...