Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Clooney Reveals the Epic Prank Brad Pitt Played on Him That Impacted His Reputation!

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are pals and worked together on the Ocean’s franchise movies. In a recent interview, George recalled an epic prank Brad played on him and it’s too funny. “Brad sent out a memo to all the people in the town — my town [of Lake Como, Italy]! I’ve lived there for [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Bizarre Brad Pitt lawsuit over internet scam tossed

Bizarre Brad Pitt lawsuit over internet scam tossed 00:50

 Brad Pitt has beaten a bizarre $100,000 dollar lawsuit against him.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oprah Winfrey, Brad Pitt Team Up for Adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' 'The Water Dancer' | THR News [Video]

Oprah Winfrey, Brad Pitt Team Up for Adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' 'The Water Dancer' | THR News

Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt are teaming up to adapt The Water Dancer, the best-selling novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates, for MGM.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:30Published
Scuba diver plays epic prank on his buddy 70 feet beneath the waves [Video]

Scuba diver plays epic prank on his buddy 70 feet beneath the waves

Brad is a serious scuba diver with a serious love for the ocean and all of the creatures who live in it. You won't want to miss what happens next!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Matthew McConaughey jokes about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's 'palpable' chemistry during table read [Video]

Matthew McConaughey jokes about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's 'palpable' chemistry during table read

Matthew McConaughey has joked that the s*xual chemistry between exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston was "palpable" during a recent live-streamed table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published