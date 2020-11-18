George Clooney Reveals the Epic Prank Brad Pitt Played on Him That Impacted His Reputation!
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are pals and worked together on the Ocean’s franchise movies. In a recent interview, George recalled an epic prank Brad played on him and it’s too funny. “Brad sent out a memo to all the people in the town — my town [of Lake Como, Italy]! I’ve lived there for [...]
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are pals and worked together on the Ocean’s franchise movies. In a recent interview, George recalled an epic prank Brad played on him and it’s too funny. “Brad sent out a memo to all the people in the town — my town [of Lake Como, Italy]! I’ve lived there for [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources