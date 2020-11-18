Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David Reveals How She Reacted to Ariana Grande Engagement
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Just a few weeks after Pete Davidson and Cazzie David broke up, he was engaged to Ariana Grande. In her new book of essays, “No One Asked for This,” Cazzie told the entire story of their breakup, how she felt when Pete started dating Ariana just a few days later, and more. In her book, [...]
