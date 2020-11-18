Global  
 

Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David Reveals How She Reacted to Ariana Grande Engagement

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Just a few weeks after Pete Davidson and Cazzie David broke up, he was engaged to Ariana Grande. In her new book of essays, “No One Asked for This,” Cazzie told the entire story of their breakup, how she felt when Pete started dating Ariana just a few days later, and more. In her book, [...]
 Selena Gomez opens up about past heartbreak and growth. Plus, Cazzie David reveals her initial reaction to Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande engagement.

The day after their split, she learned he was dating Ariana Grande.

Before Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande started dating in May 2018 then got engaged nearly days later, Davidson was in a two-and-a-half year relationship with Larry David's daughter, Cazzie. Now, she's..

Cazzie David 'laughed' at ex Pete Davidson's whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande

 Larry David's daughter Cazzie David reveals how she reacted to her ex Pete Davidson's engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018.
You Have to Check Out Everything Cazzie David Spilled About Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's Romance

 While breakups are universal, none are quite like the one Cazzie David experienced in 2018. Just days after the comedian and actress ended her two-year...
