'Scream 5' Official Title & Release Date Revealed!

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Scream 5 is officially titled Scream – which is also the title of the very first film in the franchise! The movie has officially wrapped filming, and will be released on January 14, 2022. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, [...]
