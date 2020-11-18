Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy birthday, Mickey Mouse! The evolution of the world's most iconic mouse

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Mickey Mouse turns 92! See his evolution from a 1928 Walt Disney doodle in "Steamboat Willie" to now.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: 8 Fun Facts About Mickey Mouse (Mickey Mouse Day)

8 Fun Facts About Mickey Mouse (Mickey Mouse Day) 01:08

 8 Fun Facts About Mickey Mouse. Created in 1928, Mickey Mouse is known as one of Disney’s most iconic figures. . In celebration of Mickey Mouse Day, here are eight fun facts you may not have known about the fun-loving mouse. . 1. , Mickey Mouse was created as a replacement for another...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 1 [Video]

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 1

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 1 Trailer - Six friends, endless adventures. #TheWonderfulWorldOfMickeyMouse, an Original Series, starts streaming on Mickey’s birthday, Nov. 18, only on..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published
Fans are upset that Disney World is updating its iconic gates [Video]

Fans are upset that Disney World is updating its iconic gates

Walt Disney World announced on Oct. 26 that the iconic entrance gates to the Florida theme park .will be updated to complement the recent makeover given to Cinderella Castle.The gateway is known for..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published