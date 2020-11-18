Global  
 

WATCH: Cuomo Brutally Scolds a Reporter and Insists NYC Schools Won’t Be Closed, Minutes Before Announcement Schools Will Be Closed

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) got extremely impatient with Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind -- insisting that New York City schools would stay open this week, mere minutes before it was announced that schools would close Thursday.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYC Schools Still Open, But Shutdown Looms

NYC Schools Still Open, But Shutdown Looms 02:35

 Mayor Bill de Blasio says if the coronavirus infection rate in the city his 3% he will shut down schools. On Sunday, it was at 2.57%, a slight increase from the day before. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

