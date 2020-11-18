WATCH: Cuomo Brutally Scolds a Reporter and Insists NYC Schools Won’t Be Closed, Minutes Before Announcement Schools Will Be Closed
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) got extremely impatient with Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind -- insisting that New York City schools would stay open this week, mere minutes before it was announced that schools would close Thursday.
