Logan Paul Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dress Amid Masculinity Debate

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Logan Paul is weighing in on the social media debate surrounding Harry Styles wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue and dressing in clothing considered by some to be feminine. The 25-year-old YouTuber spoke out in the 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s defense during the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Dress Controversy, People's Choice Awards Winners & More Music News | Billboard News

Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Dress Controversy, People's Choice Awards Winners & More Music News | Billboard News 02:23

 The Internet (and Olivia Wilde) defends Harry Styles after rocking a dress on 'Vogue,' Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez tried to silence her with a bribe and the winners of 2020 People's Choice Awards. Here are today's top music stories.

