Logan Paul Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dress Amid Masculinity Debate
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Logan Paul is weighing in on the social media debate surrounding Harry Styles wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue and dressing in clothing considered by some to be feminine. The 25-year-old YouTuber spoke out in the 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s defense during the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
Logan Paul is weighing in on the social media debate surrounding Harry Styles wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue and dressing in clothing considered by some to be feminine. The 25-year-old YouTuber spoke out in the 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s defense during the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources