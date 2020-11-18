Amelia Hamlin Reveals Why She Got Breast Reduction Surgery

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amelia Hamlin is getting very candid about her body. The 19-year-old model and daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna spoke out on the Skinny Confidential: Him & Her Podcast. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amelia Hamlin During the podcast, she spoke about how she had a badly infected piercing. “I had a [...]