Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amelia Hamlin Reveals Why She Got Breast Reduction Surgery

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Amelia Hamlin is getting very candid about her body. The 19-year-old model and daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna spoke out on the Skinny Confidential: Him & Her Podcast. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amelia Hamlin During the podcast, she spoke about how she had a badly infected piercing. “I had a [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Hamlin, 19, have dinner together [Video]

Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Hamlin, 19, have dinner together

Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Hamlin, 19, grabbed dinner a week after attending Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday party together.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Amelia Hamlin Needed A Breast Reduction At 16 After Frightening Nipple Infection

 Spilling secrets! Amelia Hamlin revealed she got a breast reduction when she was 16 years old after her nipple piercing got infected.  “I had a 104 fever....
OK! Magazine