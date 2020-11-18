Sharkboy & Lavagirl Are Back For 'We Can Be Heroes' But Without Taylor Lautner! Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Sharkboy and Lavagirl are making their return in the all new sequel We Can Be Heroes! Original star Taylor Dooley returns as Lavagirl, while JJ Dashnaw takes over the role of Sharkboy, originally played by Taylor Lautner – and now their parents. Here’s a synopsis: When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team [...] 👓 View full article

