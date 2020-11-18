Reese Witherspoon's 15th Anniversary Tribute to Walk the Line Proves It Was Always Pure Magic

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3' gets release date



Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3' has been given a new release date. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on October 22, 2020 Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR



Reese Witherspoon hosted a virtual 'Legally Blonde' reunion on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel to benefit World Central Kitchen. Plus, they announced when 'Legally Blonde 3' will be hitting.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:20 Published on October 21, 2020 Matthew McConaughey reuniting with Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon for virtual book tour



Matthew McConaughey will be reuniting digitally with his old friends and movie co-stars Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon as part of his celebrity-packed line-up for his virtual book tour. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on October 6, 2020