Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The former New Edition member's son with Kim Ward was reportedly found dead at his home in L.A. on November 18, five years after the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.
