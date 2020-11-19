Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The former New Edition member's son with Kim Ward was reportedly found dead at his home in L.A. on November 18, five years after the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Amy Winehouse in a biopic [Video]

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Amy Winehouse in a biopic

Even though she was just seven years old when Winehouse passed away in 2011 at the age of 27, Brown wants to portray the late singer on the big screen.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dead at 28

 Bobby Brown has lost another child ... his son Bobby Brown Jr. has died. A source close to the family tells TMZ Bobby Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in...
TMZ.com