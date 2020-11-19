Looking back at birthday girl Sushmita Sen's most gorgeous moments through her songs
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Sushmita Sen is an actor who has lived her life on her own terms. And no, you cannot call it My Way or the Highway. Her aura is intimidating and when she speaks, you're hooked to what she thinks and how she reflects her thoughts. There's a lot more to this actor than being the first Miss Universe from India, unarguably her...
Sushmita Sen is an actor who has lived her life on her own terms. And no, you cannot call it My Way or the Highway. Her aura is intimidating and when she speaks, you're hooked to what she thinks and how she reflects her thoughts. There's a lot more to this actor than being the first Miss Universe from India, unarguably her...
|
|
|
You Might Like