Nick Jonas back in The Voice as coach

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Musical show The Voice announced the comeback of singer Nick Jonas as a coach to season 20, next year. According to reports, the singer, 28, will be replacing Gwen Stefani as the fourth coach and will judge the show with John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.
Disclosing the news, the official page of the singing show...
NBC has announced that Nick Jonas is returning to The Voice. The singer and actor will be returning as a coach in Season 20. John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson will be joining Jonas on the..