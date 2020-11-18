Global  
 

Nick Jonas back in The Voice as coach

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Musical show The Voice announced the comeback of singer Nick Jonas as a coach to season 20, next year. According to reports, the singer, 28, will be replacing Gwen Stefani as the fourth coach and will judge the show with John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Disclosing the news, the official page of the singing show...
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Nick Jonas Returning to 'The Voice' to Replace Gwen Stefani | Billboard News

Nick Jonas Returning to 'The Voice' to Replace Gwen Stefani | Billboard News 01:12

 You haven't seen the last of Nick Jonas on NBC's 'The Voice'. The star will officially return as a coach for season 20, replacing fellow coach Gwen Stefani.

