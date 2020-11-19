Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles Talks On A Flip Phone in Gucci's New Short Film - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Harry Styles is teaming up with Gucci once again! The Italian fashion brand has been debuting new episodes of a seven-part series that follows Italian actress Silvia Calderoni go about her day. Gucci released episode three titled “At The Post Office” on Wednesday (November 18), and followed Silvia and others mailing out letters and packages [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Harry Styles Fans Are Not Here for Ridiculous Criticism Over His Vogue Cover Gown

Harry Styles Fans Are Not Here for Ridiculous Criticism Over His Vogue Cover Gown 01:04

 Conservative commentator Candace Owens attempted to drag the singer for wearing a gown.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Logan Paul Defends Harry Styles Dress Photo In New Viral Video [Video]

Logan Paul Defends Harry Styles Dress Photo In New Viral Video

Logan Paul Defends Harry Styles Dress Photo In New Viral Video

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:01Published
Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress sense [Video]

Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress sense

Olivia Wilde has slammed right-wing political activist Candace Owens after she criticised Harry Styles for wearing dresses in a recent photoshoot.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Candace Owens slams Harry Styles' ball gown: 'Bring back the manly man' [Video]

Candace Owens slams Harry Styles' ball gown: 'Bring back the manly man'

Candace Owens slams Harry Styles' ball gown: 'Bring back the manly man'

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:55Published