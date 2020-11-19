Charlie Brown holiday specials to air on TV after all following Apple, PBS deal
Thursday, 19 November 2020 (
36 minutes ago) "The Peanuts" holiday specials "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas" will air ad-free on PBS this year after moving to Apple TV+.
PBS Kids and Apple announced Wednesday that the Peanuts gang will be coming to television for the holidays. Apple TV+ has the rights to Peanuts content, and now thanks to a new deal with PBS, Snoopy and friends will air on TV. "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will air ad...
Peanuts Holiday Classics To Air On PBS 00:32
