Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Travis Scott Launches Cactus Jack Foundation to Help Those With Same Passion to Go Hard in Life

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Through the foundation, the Sicko Mode hitmaker will roll out the Waymon Webster Scholarship which covers tuition fees for HBCU students who are experiencing financial hardship amid the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation is launching a fashion program

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation is launching a fashion program 00:46

 Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation has joined forces with The New School's Parsons School of Design to launch a fashion program.

You Might Like