Travis Scott Launches Cactus Jack Foundation to Help Those With Same Passion to Go Hard in Life
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Through the foundation, the Sicko Mode hitmaker will roll out the Waymon Webster Scholarship which covers tuition fees for HBCU students who are experiencing financial hardship amid the pandemic.
