Laura Ingraham Proposes an AOC-GOP Alliance in Congress During Biden Administration
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Fox News' *Laura Ingraham* has gone after and mocked Congresswoman *Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez* a number of times, but on Wednesday night, she said Republicans should find common cause with her on some issues.
