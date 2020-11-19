J Balvin Reveals He 'Didn't Want to Live' Amid Struggle with Depression Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

J Balvin is getting candid about his struggle with depression. During a candid conversation with Becky G on her Amazon Music podcast En La Sala, the 25-year-old reggaeton singer admitted that there was one point in his life where he “didn’t want to live” anymore. “I was just crying for no reason. Didn’t want to [...] 👓 View full article

