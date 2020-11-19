Global  
 

BREAKING: Two MI GOP Election Officials Now Want to ‘Rescind’ Their Vote Approving Wayne County Results

Mediaite Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
BREAKING: Two MI GOP Election Officials Now Want to ‘Rescind’ Their Vote Approving Wayne County ResultsBREAKING: Two MI GOP Election Officials, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, Now Want to 'Rescind' Their Vote Approving Wayne County Election Results
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Vote to approve election results

Vote to approve election results 01:57

 After initially being deadlocked on a vote to certify the election, The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify election results Tuesday evening. The motion to hold another vote came following hours of public comments condemning Republican canvassers' decisions to vote against...

