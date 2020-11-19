BREAKING: Two MI GOP Election Officials Now Want to ‘Rescind’ Their Vote Approving Wayne County Results

After initially being deadlocked on a vote to certify the election, The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify election results Tuesday evening. The motion to hold another vote came following hours of public comments condemning Republican canvassers' decisions to vote against...
