Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sharon Osbourne Forced to Go Into Second Quarantine After Another COVID-19 Exposure

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
While co-hosting the latest episode of her daytime show 'The Talk' from home, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne additionally gives an update on her daughter Kelly's eye injury.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Sharon Osbourne self-isolating again

Sharon Osbourne self-isolating again 00:49

 Sharon Osbourne is self-quarantining again after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Osbourne rejects the men who said she was 'too fat' to date [Video]

Kelly Osbourne rejects the men who said she was 'too fat' to date

Kelly Osbourne turned down seven guys in one day as they had said she was "too fat" to date before her body transformation.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:52Published
Kelly Osbourne turns down the men who said she was 'too fat' to date [Video]

Kelly Osbourne turns down the men who said she was 'too fat' to date

Kelly Osbourne turned down seven guys in one day as they had said she was "too fat" to date before her body transformation.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:52Published
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards 'maxed out' by fraudster [Video]

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards 'maxed out' by fraudster

Sharon Osbourne was left fuming when she tried to pay for daughter Kelly's birthday gift, only to be told that both her and husband Ozzy's credit cards had been "maxed out" by a fraudster.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published