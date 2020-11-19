Sharon Osbourne Forced to Go Into Second Quarantine After Another COVID-19 Exposure

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kelly Osbourne rejects the men who said she was 'too fat' to date



Kelly Osbourne turned down seven guys in one day as they had said she was "too fat" to date before her body transformation. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:52 Published on October 30, 2020 Kelly Osbourne turns down the men who said she was 'too fat' to date



Kelly Osbourne turned down seven guys in one day as they had said she was "too fat" to date before her body transformation. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:52 Published on October 30, 2020 Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards 'maxed out' by fraudster



Sharon Osbourne was left fuming when she tried to pay for daughter Kelly's birthday gift, only to be told that both her and husband Ozzy's credit cards had been "maxed out" by a fraudster. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on October 29, 2020