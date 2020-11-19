Regina King Makes Directorial Debut with 'One Night in Miami' - Watch the Trailer!
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Regina King is generating Oscar buzz once again! The 49-year-old Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress will be making her directorial debut with the new movie One Night in Miami. Here’s the movie’s synopsis: On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing [...]
One Night in Miami Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: What happens when Muhammad Ali (aka Cassius Clay), Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke find themselves in the same room. Based on the stage play by Kemp Powers.
directed by Regina King
starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge,...