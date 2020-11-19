Jason Momoa Recalls How Wife Lisa Bonet Turned Him Into a 'Mess' on First Date

Jason Momoa opens up about parenting confessing he didn't know what it took



Jason Momoa didn’t know what it took to be a dad before fatherhood. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 6 days ago

Jason Momoa was left 'starving' and in debt after 'Game of Thrones' exit



Jason Momoa struggled to pay the bills or buy food for his family after leaving 'Game of Thrones' in 2011. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago